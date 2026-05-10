‘My colour blindness is going to be a problem’: Gaurav Khanna on participating in KKK 15

After winning Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19, television actor Gaurav Khanna has moved on to his third reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Before entering the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, the actor sat down for an exclusive conversation with SCREEN. During the interview, Gaurav opened up about taking on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, saying he signed up for the show purely to test himself. He also shared how his colour blindness and other physical challenges could pose difficulties during the competition.
Gaurav Khanna on particpating on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Sharing why he chose to take part in the stunt-based reality show, after winning his previous two reality shows, Gaurav Khanna explained, “Irrespective of the format of the show, as a person, I believe that my last show should be different from my current show. I have always tried to follow this in my career for the last 20 years. Luckily, the sort of shows coming my way are not even in the same ballpark. From a daily soap to a cooking show to a personality show and now a stunt show, it is pulling me out of my comfort zone, and that’s been the whole idea. Contrary to what people think, that I have two trophies in the bag and I am aiming for the third one, I never aim for the trophies. I need to overcome my insecurities, drawbacks, and fears in every way. It will be experimental. I have not seen the past seasons, but I purposely kept myself away since I wanted to go in with a fresh perspective.”
Gaurav added, “I am not sure if I am adventurous, but I do things which are very different from what people think I am comfortable with. My career started from a corporate background, and I got into acting without any technical know-how; I just jumped into it. And from TV, I jumped into reality without thinking of the consequences. Contrary to people thinking that I plan and overthink, when it comes to certain things, I generally go with the flow. With Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am going in to face my fears, winning or not winning is secondary, it’s not the first chapter. I want to overcome what’s in my head. This show needs a lot of patience. Even I want to see what I can do. Mental stability is also very important for a show like this.”
‘My colour blindness is going to be a problem on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Another major reason to do Khatron Ke Khiladi for Gaurav Khanna is host Rohit Shetty. He said, “Another reason to do this show is Rohit Shetty. Who is better than him to learn from? As an actor, I am not trained to do stunts; you don’t get many chances to do stunts on TV, so it’s a welcome thing for me. Working with a stalwart like him, just being under his guidance, is a plus point for me. This year, a lot of my friends are also on the show. I have interacted with them at some point in my life, so it will be fun. I am looking forward to being in South Africa, exploring new places. I will do this with an honest approach.”
On his previous show, Gaurav Khanna had opened up about dealing with colour blindness. Now that he takes on a stunt-based show with the issue still persistent, Gaurav feels it can be a huge challenge. He said, “My colour blindness is going to be a problem on the show. I also have Golfer’s elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show.” Sharing what’s his biggest fear, Gaurav added, “My biggest fear is the day I stop learning anything as an individual, and start thinking I know it all. Then, I might stop growing. I am going to overcome this challenge. I always start from zero in life, which is a good thing. Another fear is that I should never be demotivated by failures. Everybody goes through it, so I want to take it on the chin.”
When asked if he plans to explore the fiction space again, Gaurav said, “Whatever I do next will be different; it can be anything under the sun. I have not planned. I am an actor at heart, so that is never out of the picture anyway.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More