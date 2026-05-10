‘My colour blindness is going to be a problem’: Gaurav Khanna on participating in KKK 15

After winning Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19, television actor Gaurav Khanna has moved on to his third reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Before entering the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, the actor sat down for an exclusive conversation with SCREEN. During the interview, Gaurav opened up about taking on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, saying he signed up for the show purely to test himself. He also shared how his colour blindness and other physical challenges could pose difficulties during the competition.

Gaurav Khanna on particpating on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Sharing why he chose to take part in the stunt-based reality show, after winning his previous two reality shows, Gaurav Khanna explained, “Irrespective of the format of the show, as a person, I believe that my last show should be different from my current show. I have always tried to follow this in my career for the last 20 years. Luckily, the sort of shows coming my way are not even in the same ballpark. From a daily soap to a cooking show to a personality show and now a stunt show, it is pulling me out of my comfort zone, and that’s been the whole idea. Contrary to what people think, that I have two trophies in the bag and I am aiming for the third one, I never aim for the trophies. I need to overcome my insecurities, drawbacks, and fears in every way. It will be experimental. I have not seen the past seasons, but I purposely kept myself away since I wanted to go in with a fresh perspective.”