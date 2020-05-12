TuesdayTrivia: Special Ops actor Muzamil Ibrahim is a winner of two Bravery Awards

Muzamil Ibrahim played the role of Avinash in Special Ops. (Photo: Muzamil Ibrahim/Instagram) Muzamil Ibrahim played the role of Avinash in Special Ops. (Photo: Muzamil Ibrahim/Instagram)

Model-turned-actor Muzamil Ibrahim recently impressed the audience with his performance as a sniper in Special Ops. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the Disney+ Hotstar series starred Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. Apart from Ibrahim, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta and Sayami Kher played Menon’s undercover officers.

While Muzamil Ibrahim showcased his action chops in the web series, not many know that the actor is also quite a warrior in real life. Yes, Ibrahim is a proud holder of two bravery awards.

As part of Tuesday Trivia, let us give you details on the same.

Recently during a Facebook live on The Indian Express page, Muzamil Ibrahim shared that while his family was proud of him winning the bravery awards, for him, getting to save those lives was more important.

His first award came when he was a young boy studying in the third standard. In 1992, then seven-year-old Ibrahim jumped in to save another student from the deep end of the pool. Although not trained, he managed to bring him to the edge, before they both lost consciousness. When he woke up, they were both in the hospital.

The other time, Muzamil Ibrahim saved the life of a 55-year-old woman, who had gone for a swim in the Arabian Sea at a beach in Goa. He was honoured with the Godfrey Phillips Bravery Awards in 2008.

