Munmun Dutta shares transformation photos, says she is ‘looking and feeling the change’

Actor Munmun Dutta best known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to Instagram to share her transformation photos and shared that she was “looking and feeling the change” since she joined a fitness regimen.

She shared a split of two photos demonstrating the difference in her look before undergoing the programme, and after it. She wrote in the caption that the process is still underway and she is looking forward to her fitness journey.

Munmun shared in the caption, “Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it.”

Recently, Munmun had bought a new flat in Mumbai and shared photos of it on social media. She said that buying the new house was a “dream come true” moment for her.

Earlier, Munmum courted controversy when she used an alleged casteist slur against a particular community in a makeup video. She later apologised for the same. The incident invited rumours that she would quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But she debunked them by saying, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.”