Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta’s birthday bash, see photos and videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The actor, who plays Babita on the show, celebrated her birthday with her family and shared photos from the intimate party. She also penned an emotional caption for her fans, thanking them for all the love and wishes.

Munmun wrote, “Another year around the Sun ☀️ Blessed to be alive, wise and healthy. Thank you all for your love and wishes ❤️. Grateful heart ❤️ Stay happy and blessed everyone.” In the photos, she posed with two giant cakes and a red rose. Her mother featured in the photos as well, along with her cat. There was also a video of Munmun cutting the cake.

Munmun made her debut with Hum Sab Baraati Hai, and rose to fame with her role as Babita in TMKOC. Recently, there was much buzz about her rumoured relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat. However, the actor refuted all the rumours and shut them down with a statement. She took to her social media pages and wrote, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are.”

She added, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SL** SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART.”

Munmun continued, “So, next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was your words that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed calling myself a daughter of India.”

Earlier this year, Munmun got trapped in a controversy. The actor had allegedly used a derogatory term against a community in one of her videos, which received flak from her followers. Later, there were also strong rumours that Munmun has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but in an interview with E-Times, the actor opened up and said, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.”