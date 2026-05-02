Munawar Faruqui welcomes daughter with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala: ‘Ghar barkat aayi’

Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Faruqui have welcomed their first child together—a baby girl. Munawar shared the happy news on social media on Friday, posting a series of pictures that offered glimpses of his wife and newborn, while keeping their faces private.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhamdulillah. Dua mein khas yaad rakhe (Remember us in your prayers).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from several film personalities. Farah Khan commented, “Arre wah! Blessings for your little angel.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations bhai.” Guneet Monga, Gauhar Khan, and Sonali Bendre also extended their wishes to the couple as they stepped into this new phase of parenthood.

Despite being one of the most talked-about public figures, Munawar has consistently kept his personal life away from the spotlight. His marriage to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in May 2024 was also a private affair, with no official announcement or social media posts at the time.

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The wedding only came to light after pictures from the ceremony—reportedly attended by actor Hina Khan—surfaced online. Even then, Munawar chose to remain silent, continuing to maintain a low profile about his personal life. Reports suggested that the couple had an intimate wedding followed by a reception at ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

This marks Munawar’s second marriage. He has a son from his previous marriage, whom he continues to co-parent. Meanwhile, according to reports, Mehzabeen also has a 10-year-old daughter from her earlier marriage.

Earlier, speaking to Nikhil Taneja, Munawar had shared insights into his parenting approach. “I teach both of them when they are together because siblings often fight while playing. But when my son is with his female cousins or sister, I am stricter with him. He understands that he needs to be gentle and respectful towards girls. A good husband can be a good father—it’s simple logic,” he had said.