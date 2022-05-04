Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr Faisu: Here’s the confirmed list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

It’s the time of the year when popular celebrities fight their biggest fears under the watchful eyes of Rohit Shetty. Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is set to go on floors soon, and makers have already finalised the contestants. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was recently confirmed as the first contestant of the reality show. And indianexpress.com is here with a few more names who have signed the dotted line.

Munawar Faruqui, who is presently impressing the world with his mind games in Lock Upp, will now showcase his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While his team has approved the contract, Munawar will sign it once the Lock Upp finale airs on May 7.

Joining Munawar would be another social media star, Mr Faisu. While Faisu did make his acting debut with ALTBalaji’s Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes, this would be his first stint on a non-fiction show.

The next contestant on the list is Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal. Ever since his participation in Bigg Boss OTT last year, Pratik has become a favourite among fans. Pratik’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia will also take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

As always, an array of television actors will join the reality show. The list includes Sriti Jha (Kumkum Bhagya), Shivangi Joshi (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Erica Fernandez (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) and Chetna Pande (Class of 2020). Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia will also be a contestant in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As per sources, the team will fly off to an exotic location, mostly in South Africa, by end of the month. The show, on the other hand, will launch in July after Dance Deewane Juniors wraps up.