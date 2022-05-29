Munawar Faruqui has not dropped out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, team confirms he will join the shoot later

Munawar Faruqui fans expressed concern after they didn’t see him among the participants leaving for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. His team has now confirmed that he is indeed a participant on the show, but will join later. The shoot begins next month.

Earlier, Munawar was seen in Andheri with his girlfriend Nazila and even shared a post for his comedy show in Mumbai on Sunday. “Mumbai this sunday book now – Link in Bio #munawarfaruqui #dongritonowhere #munawarkijanta #munawarwarriors,” he captioned his post. He also shared that he had been surrounded by fans at another show on Saturday. Munawar posted a video on his Instagram Stories that showed crowds cheering for him as he walked to the stage. Owing to these videos, fans began to speculate that he had dropped out of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, his team confirmed to Hindustan Times that he is still a participant, but will join later.

Munawar will make his acting debut with a music video. The project is doubly special as it will star him alongside girlfriend Nazila. Shot in Chandigarh, the music video is titled “Halki si Barsaat” and has been sung by Saaj Bhatt. The couple shared similar captions while posting the first look. They wrote, “Our first Music video #halkisibarsaat releasing on 3rd June ☔️.”

Munawar Faruqui won Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp. The show also featured runner-up Payal Rohatgi, Babita Phogat, Zeeshan Khan, Azma Khan, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss OTT winner Prateik Sehajpal, his co-contestant Nishant Bhat, influencer Mr Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh, television stars Shivangi Joshi and Chetna Pande, among many others were seen leaving for Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia will also feature on the show.