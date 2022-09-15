Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila unfollow each other on Instagram, fans wonder if they’ve broken up

Fans of comedian Munawar Faruqui woke up to a shock on Thursday as they found that he and girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two, who have been dating for almost a year now, have often indulged in social media PDA. While Munawar’s profile still has a few pictures of them together, Nazila seems to have deleted all their couple photos. This sudden change has left fans confused as the two were spotted in the city together just a few days ago. Some fans also suggested that the couple never followed each other on Instagram.

As per sources, it could be a lovers’ tiff that made them unfollow each other on the photo-sharing app. Also, with Munawar all set to enter Bigg Boss 16, there is also speculation that Nazila has been insecure and upset about him being away for so long. As readers would know, Munawar had participated in Lock Upp, and got himself locked in the show’s jail for 70 days. There, he also developed a very close bond with co-contestant Anjali Arora. However, once the show ended, he completely blocked her out as he started appearing at events with Nazila, hand in hand.

Talking about his relationship with Nazila, Munawar had earlier told indianexpress.com that the two had known each other for some time but started dating recently. “It’s been a year since we have known each other, and started dating about six months back. I am really in a happy space, and everything is great.” The couple even starred together in the music video “Halki Si Barsaat”.

On Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui’s closeness with Anjali Arora was discussed quite often. As fans trended ‘Munjali’ on social media, we quizzed if the hype threatened his relationship with Nazila. Stating that while like any girl, his partner too had her share of doubts, there was no insecurity on Nazila’s end. “Whatever happened on the show, it’s now done. Both Anjali and I are good friends and we have always maintained that. There’s no stress and we both are happy in our individual lives.”

Munawar’s girlfriend Nazila, is a content creator from Muscat, Oman. She moved to Pune a few years ago. Nazila rose to fame through TikTok and Instagram, and started her YouTube channel in 2020. She has uploaded vlogs on travel, fashion and food on her channel.