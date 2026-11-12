Munawar Faruqui had a ‘dark phase’ after Bigg Boss, realised he had to marry: ‘I hated myself’

Standup comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his second marriage to Mehjabeen Coatwala. During Sania Mirza’s podcast, Munawar recalled the dark phase he went through after winning Bigg Boss 17 and revealed why he chose to get married within months after winning the show. Munawar won Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, and he got married in May that year. The actor recalled he was going ina wrong direction and realized that so much attention was not good for him or his son.

While he was on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui’s personal life was dragged and discussed on the show. The makers had roped in Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on the show, who claimed to be Munawar’s girlfriend. After joining Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha had confronted Munawar over promising to marry her and then ghosting her. She also said she was on the show to get a closure.

During a conversation, Munawar confessed to chatting with her, but he cleared that he had never promised to marry her. In her eviction interviews, Ayesha Khan had also denied claims of Munawar promising to marry her. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Ayesha Khan had said, “I confronted him on the show. He sent a proposal for another girl also and said it was her and me that he was considering for marriage. But he never directly promised marriage to me in any communication.”

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Also Read: At age 8, Munawar Faruqui was working for just Rs 10 a day: ‘I wanted to study’

Surviving all the scrutiny on his personal life, Munawar won Bigg Boss 17. Talking about his life after winning the show, Munawar told Sania Mirza, “After Bigg Boss, for 2.5-3 months from February to April, there was a lot of attention on my life. I was married before, and had a 5-6 year old son, before going on the show, I learnt my ex-wife is getting married, and she was not taking him, so I could have my child now. I was very happy to get him back, I knew I could look after him, but that time he needed his mother. I brought him home and I asked my sister to keep him for six months, and after Bigg Boss, I would take him home. After I came back, I realised the female attention I got was not good for me or my life. It was not good for my child, I was doing things I wasn’t liking.”

‘Was going in a wrong direction’ – Munawar Faruqui

Munwar also opened up about seeing success and not knowing how to handle it. He recalled how he saw marraige as the only way to bring him inner peace. “I realized just because I had won Bigg Boss, a lot of work was coming in, financially I was sorted. But the attention I was getting was not good for me. I realized this within 2-2.5 months, I realized that it wasn’t good for me or my child. I had a huge responsibility, I had sisters and family. I would say my namaz, and cry while doing so, asking to be settled. I locked myself in a living room for 3-4 days, the world was waiting for me outside, everything was so good. But I saw that the moment I stepped outside, I had started hating myself. I didn’t like that life, that was a sign I wanted to get married.”

Talking about meeting his wife Mehjabeen and getting married within months after the show, Munawar said, “Mehjabeen was a common friend’s cousin, we had met one and half years ago when she came for a movie with him, and we clicked a photo. After Ramzan, we wished Eid to each other, she sent me a gift, we spoke for 3-4 days. I got to know that she had separated and had a daughter. We spoke for a week and I told her since she was a make-up artists, I wanted to meet her. When we met her, I proposed to her immediately and she was shocked. She took some time, and said she wanted to know a lot of things and needed to speak to her parents. She enquired about me for a week, and I kept convincing her, then within a month we got married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

While Munawar had a son from his previous marriage, Mehjabeen also had a daughter from her first marriage. In May this year, Munawar and Mehjabeen welcomed their daughter Barirah. Talking about his daughters, Munawar shared in the podcast, “When I got married the second time, my wife had a daughter. The day she came home, I had welcomed a daughter. I am very connected to her, she is a very sweet girl. I always used to think, my family is complete with a daughter and a son. With Barirah, I feel the starting phase of a daughter that I missed, I am getting that with her now. I have a smile which I never got until she was born. I was never so happy.”

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On the work front, Munawar Faruqui is currently seen hosting Pati, Patni, aur Panga 2 on Colors TV.