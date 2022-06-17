scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Munawar Faruqui backs out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Need some time alone’

Munawar Faruqui, who recently won Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, has confirmed of not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Rohit Shetty show will premiere on Colors soon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 8:58:01 pm
munawar faruqui khatrin ke khiladi 12Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian. (Photo: Instagram/Munawar Faruqui)

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui on Friday said he will not be a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Munawar took to Twitter to make the announcement and apologised to his fans for disappointing them.

Munawar tweeted, “Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai… Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone. (Friends, due to certain reasons, I won’t be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am really sorry. Trust me, I really wanted to participate but it looks like fate has other plans. I know you all are disappointed, and even I am feeling bad. I promise to keep entertaining you. Need some time alone.)”

Also read |Munawar Faruqui refers to Justin Bieber’s illness in his political joke, faces backlash from fans

The post comes in the wake of reports about Munawar Faruqui’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It started when Munawar didn’t leave with other contestants for the show’s shoot in Cape Town. The stand-up comedian’s team, however, clarified that he is indeed a contestant of the show, but will join the shoot later.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>
Also watch |Halki Si Barsaat: Munawar Faruqui-girlfriend Nazila’s sweet romance will leave you with a smile

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu as contestants. The show will begin airing from July 2 on Colors.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glam up for red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement