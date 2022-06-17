Munawar Faruqui backs out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Need some time alone’

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui on Friday said he will not be a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Munawar took to Twitter to make the announcement and apologised to his fans for disappointing them.

Munawar tweeted, “Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai… Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone. (Friends, due to certain reasons, I won’t be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am really sorry. Trust me, I really wanted to participate but it looks like fate has other plans. I know you all are disappointed, and even I am feeling bad. I promise to keep entertaining you. Need some time alone.)”

The post comes in the wake of reports about Munawar Faruqui’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It started when Munawar didn’t leave with other contestants for the show’s shoot in Cape Town. The stand-up comedian’s team, however, clarified that he is indeed a contestant of the show, but will join the shoot later.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu as contestants. The show will begin airing from July 2 on Colors.