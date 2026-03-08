Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni, Rajat Dalal react to Anurag Dobhal’s car crash incident: ‘Shame on you guys for…’

Content creator Anurag Dobhal has been in the news recently after speaking about issues with his family on social media. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant had accused his parents and brother of mentally torturing him. In an emotional moment on Saturday, Anurag went live on Instagram, where he was seen driving at high speed before crashing his car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in the ICU. Following the incident, his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Munawar Faruqui reacted to the unfortunate incident, while Aly Goni and Rajiv Adatia also extended their support to Anurag.

Reacting to Anurag Dobhal’s car crash, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram and said, “Hi all, I am here to talk about mental health. It is real, and when someone speaks their heart out, you guys make fun of them. You’ll say he is doing this for views, what have you made out of the internet? What if he is not doing this for views? Will you take the responsibility? No man will do well when he faces issues from family; he can fight the world, but unrest at home is very distressing. Please be mindful before trolling someone; you should be considerate. Don’t make the internet a space where you don’t like someone speaking their heart.”

“The day I first saw Anurag’s video, I tried reaching out and spoke to the closest person to him. I got to know a lot of things. I asked him to take care. No one can solve a family problem. We hope he stays well always. But suicide is not the answer; this is not the solution to your life. Don’t attempt anything just because a famous influencer is doing it; never take this step. Don’t think it’s cool to do this, where you can go live and attempt something like this to express yourself. Please stop there, don’t waste your life,” Munawar added.

Aly Goni slams those trolling Anurag Dobhal

A section of the internet, along with Anurag Dobhal’s brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), has been trolling UK07 Rider over his claims. Reacting to the same, Aly Goni said, “There is a YouTuber named Anurag, I think his handle is UK07 Rider. That guy posted his video and confessed his feelings. Even though it’s a family matter, and we shouldn’t interfere, he shared it with you all. In return, people have made fun of him, trolled him, and now I hear that he has attempted suicide while driving a car. He was driving on the highway at a speed of 200-250. I hope he is fine, but it’s a sad reality. Shame on you guys for making fun of him. God is watching all of you.”

Rajiv Adatia also penned a note on social media for Dobhal. His note read, “I just saw a famous YouTuber, someone with so much success, try to end his life live on social media. And it just hit me so hard-this is a stark reminder that mental health and depression are real, no matter how much fame or success you have. In the world of entertainment, especially the Bollywood and TV industries, it’s a lonely place. There’s so much pressure, and sadly, the suicide rate in this industry is really high. Every time we troll, every time we post a cruel comment, we don’t see the damage we might be causing. Words matter. Let’s be kinder, let’s be more compassionate. Even when someone seems to have it all, they might be fighting a battle inside. Please, let’s all reach out, check in, and remind each other that we’re not alone.”

Rajiv further added, “I just want to say, we often talk about fame and success, but people don’t see what happens behind the scenes. We go to countless auditions, we face endless rejection, and there’s so much the world doesn’t know. We deal with constant pressure and a fear of never being good enough. In this industry, mental health is often neglected, and it takes a huge toll. So when we comment, when we react, let’s choose kindness. Let’s remember that beneath the surface, so many of us are fighting battles you’ll never see. Let’s make this industry a little less lonely and a little more supportive.”

Content creators Rajat Dalal, Fukra Insaan, and Tehelkaa Bhai react

Other than the TV fraternity, many from the influencer community have also come in support of Anurag Dobhal. Reacting to the controversy, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan said, “I feel what has happened has happened, but Anurag bhai shouldn’t quit, he should make a comeback. His audience would also want to see him back. It’s been seven months since he has posted anything. I hope everything is fine in his family.”

Rajat Dalal also condemned Anurag’s actions and said, “Your child is going to come into this world, it is such happy news and something to look forward to. And you’re trying to end your life over a few people and things. I am sure these issues will have a solution, but don’t wire your brain in such a way that you lead towards self-destruction. Try to find a solution. When you can use your phone to go live, why not call and speak to someone? Ending your life makes no sense; you will be at a loss. A few of us will make a few videos and leave, but nothing more than that.”

Roadies fame Thara Bhai Joginder and Bigg Boss Fame Tehelka Bhai also reached the hospital to meet Anurag. Joginder shared a video from the hospital and said, “It’s 4 am, and we are here standing outside the emergency room. It pains to see all those who called UK07 Rider a friend are not here.” Tehelkaa Bhai also added, “No one has come; he was always surrounded by 30-40 friends, and now no one is here.” Joginder further added, “Not even his parents or relatives are here, what’s the use of such relationships? The doctors are trying, his hip bone has been fractured, and Anurag is in the ICU. We are not allowed to share any photos from inside.”