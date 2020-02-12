Mumbai dance troupe V Unbeatable bowls over judges in the finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2

Mumbai dance troupe V Unbeatable on America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2. Mumbai dance troupe V Unbeatable on America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2.

After ending up at the fourth place in America’s Got Talent season 14, the Indian dance crew V Unbeatable returned to the US for America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2. After impressing the judges and the audience with their flips, turns and twirls, they have reached the show’s finale.

Their finale performance on Rajinikanth’s song “Marana Mass” from the movie Petta once again got them the loudest cheer from the studio audience and the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon. They took their performance a notch higher with bicycles as their props and their energy on stage left everyone stunned.

OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT Congratulations.. just WOW! https://t.co/b1aetI6kEu — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 12, 2020

Watch V Unbeatable perform at the finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

The judges gave the Mumbai dance troupe a standing ovation. Howie Mandel called their act, “The best act that has graced the stage of any talent show.” He added, “You people have more passion and dedication than any of the groups I have ever seen. I look into your eyes, and it is like your life is at stake. The world has opened up to you, and you have opened up the world to us.”

This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/IwUmX1ZLlK — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 11, 2020

Judge Alesha Dixon called the performance of V Unbeatable, “Colourful explosion of pure brilliance.” After the performance, Simon Cowell said, “A part of the appeal for me is that you are not a professional act. You are just regular guys and girls who have got together and have done something remarkable. The fact that you had so little time to prepare, it makes it even more amazing.”

Watch Rajinikanth dance on Marana Mass in Petta

America’s Got Talent: The Champions brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and fan favourite acts from the previous seasons of America’s Got Talent.

