Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable gets golden buzzer on American’s Got Talent

V Unbeatable, the dance group from Mumbai, is enthralling audiences with their performances on America’s Got Talent. The group that impressed the audience and judges alike in the auditions round left everyone stunned with their act in the Judges’ Cut round. Their breathtaking performance earned them the Golden Buzzer from the guest judge Dwyane Wade, a former basketball player. With the golden buzzer, the group heads to the live shows in Hollywood.

Advertising

Clad in yellow, the group of 29 performers danced on Ranveer Singh’s hit number “Tattad Tattad” from the movie Ram Leela. What made their performance stand out from the rest was a mix of dance with some great acrobatics, well-coordinated dives and choreographed stunts which left hearts thumping. The highlight of the performance was when a younger member of the group leapt from behind the judges and landed straight on the stage.

The judges of the show, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union were all praise for them after the performance. But the guest judge and NBA star Dwyane Wade could not stop himself from giving them the golden buzzer. Asking his wife to check his heartbeat after the performance, he said, “My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I’ve never felt before.”

Simon Cowell after giving a standing ovation to the group said watching the V Unbeatable group makes him feel he has the “best job in the world”.

Advertising

Watch other performances of V Unbeatable

Before starting their performance, the leader of V Unbeatable informed the judges that they are performing to fulfil the dream of their group member Vikas. He shared how the young man had a fatal fall while rehearsing for one of their acts.

Apart from V Unbeatable, the Bir Khalsa group has also participated in the 14th season of America’s Got Talent.