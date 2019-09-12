Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable enters finale of America’s Got Talent

V Unbeatable has cast a magical spell over the audience and judges of America’s Got Talent yet again. In their semi-final performance, the Mumbai dance troupe got a standing ovation from Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union as they performed on Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday song “Jashn-E-Ishqa”.

Advertising

Keeping up with standard they have set for themselves with their previous performances on the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, this time too, the group of 29 dancers left the studio audience in awe. Their flips, coordinated steps and some breathtaking acrobatics made them get through to the finals which is just a week away.

After their performance, judge Gabrielle Union praised her husband Dwyane Wade for giving V Unbeatable the Golden Buzzer which made them go directly to the live shows. She told the group, “Do exactly what you’ve been doing because you have it.”

Watch V Unbeatable perform at the semifinals of America’s Got Talent

The dance troupe has many supporters in India. Before their performance at the Dolby Theater, Varun Dhawan made a vote appeal for them. Sharing a video on Twitter, he explained how everyone can vote for them and make ‘India win on an international platform’. “Hello guys as you all know this Tuesday V.unbeatable going for live shows thay all need our support for win AGT thay need our valuable vote so keep voting them thank you Jai hind,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Earlier when V Unbeatable performed on Ranveer’s song “Malhari” from the movie Bajirao Mastani, he had tweeted, “Gully boys dancing like Peshwas!!! world class performers making India proud”

V Unbeatable has also been a part of Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 4.