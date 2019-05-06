Mumbai dance group The Kings win World of Dance

Mumbai dance group The Kings on Sunday night emerged as the winner of American dance competition series World of Dance. The Kings walked away with prize money of one million dollars.

After a grilling 12 weeks of rigorous training and performances, The Kings came on top by defeating Canadian contemporary dancer Briar Nolet, sisters Ellie and Ava, VPeepz, a hip-hop group from the Philippines, and Unity LA from Southern California.

This is certainly not the first time the Bolly-hop group The Kings has made a mark for itself in the world of dance. Earlier, it had defeated rivals to achieve the top slot in India’s Got Talent and had even won a bronze medal in 2015’s World Hip-Hop Dance Championship.

As their final act, The Kings left no stone unturned as they staged a delicately choreographed battle sequence, leaving judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo enthralled. After their astounding performance, they were given a standing ovation and scored 100 in the round.

The Kings, which successfully bowled over the judges, include 14 people ranging from ages 17-27. Founded by dancer Suresh Mukund, the dance group was formed in 2008.