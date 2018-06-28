Mukul Dev is all set to star in Salman Khan’s debut TV production

Mukul Dev will be soon seen in a TV show bank rolled by Salman Khan. Mukul Dev will be soon seen in a TV show bank rolled by Salman Khan.

Mukul Dev is back in action after a long hiatus. Be it the charming hero or the vicious villain, the actor has worked in all genres. While on a promotional spree of his upcoming film, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, the actor sat down for an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com. Earlier this year, Mukul had made his television comeback with the show 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897, which did not work for the television audience. The actor on his part believes that there was an underlying success to its failure.

“The show was primarily made for Netflix, and it’s up there so it’s all fine. As for the television outing, well, we knew we were making it for Discovery Jeet, a new channel and catering to a niche audience. It wasn’t a show that would connect with the masses but I have no regrets, instead, I am happy that it turned out so well. I consider the show yet another feather on my hat,” he shared.

Mukul will soon be seen in Sony TV’s upcoming show that has been bankrolled by Salman Khan. Based on Mumbai Police’s Anti Terrorist Squad, the show has gone on floors and is set to air soon. When asked if the brand of Salman Khan would make more noise for them, the 47-year-old actor said, “Most definitely! Salman is a huge star and this is his first show as a producer and there’s a lot of curiousity over it. Also, if that gets us more attention, what’s the harm? But let me also tell you that the team had been extremely particular about the content and what they want to deliver to the audience. It’s a very well-researched show and making a show on the police team is not an easy task but they have done a great job.”

While he is attempting to be a part of something different, we discussed with him how only typical daily shows manage to garner ratings. To this, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor said, “I have been here for a fairly long time and honestly, I feel numbers can be created. What matters is the quality of your show. In my opinion, numbers will fluctuate but you need to be honest with what you are offering to your audience. There are shows that have super high numbers but then you can’t even sit through those. Content will always be the king for me.”

Many would not remember that Mukul hosted the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, long back in 2006. When asked what has kept him away from reality television for so long, he quipped, “I didn’t get any good offers. If they ask me to do something like Emotional Atyachar, I am not doing that. I have a daughter at home, not that she will judge me but there are certain things, which I feel I don’t fit in at all. As for Bigg Boss, it’s a risky territory, I don’t know what would happen if I lose my temper or someone does in the house; or they try to get into personal space. It might sound crazy but I feel I am old fashioned and conventional that way.”

Mukul’s upcoming film, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, also stars Rajniesh Duggal, Krushna Abhishek and Nazia Hussain and is set to release on July 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd