Mukesh Khanna’s sister dies a few days after recovering from Covid-19: ‘I am shaken for the first time in my life’

Actor Mukesh Khanna on Wednesday night took to his social media platforms to mourn the death of his elder sister Kamal Kapoor. Kamal had recovered from Covid-19 a few days ago but succumbed to lung disease on Wednesday.

Mukesh, who had to debunk his death rumours on Tuesday on social media, took to Facebook and wrote in Hindi, “Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family.”

Mukesh also shared about how his sister had recovered from the coronavirus a few days before she passed away. He added, “After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Ashrupurit Naman, emotional tribute.”

On the work front Khanna has played many remarkable roles in TV shows and films and was a popular name among the viewers. Other than Shaktimaan, he also played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s immensely popular epic TV show Mahabharat.