Angry Mukesh Khanna slams people spreading his death hoax: ‘Shaktimaan will catch hold of you’

Mukesh Khanna said he has reached out to the police to find the one who spread fake news about his death.

After a long silence, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has opened up about his recent death hoax. Having lost his sister a week back, the actor said that he has been in mourning and thus did not react to the false news. However, the actor said he now wants the person responsible for the news to be punished. Referring to his iconic character, the actor even said that the person who wronged him would be thrown into the space by Shaktimaan.

Looking visibly upset and angry, Mukesh Khanna posted a video on Instagram questioning the person who spread the fake news. Wanting to know their whereabouts, he further asked whether they have any integrity. He said that families and relatives get affected by such news, especially the ones living far away. “Is this a joke?” he asked angrily.

Warning people spreading such fake news, the actor wondered if they have parents, grandparents, siblings at home, and how would they feel if someone spread such news about them. Calling them sadists, he added that people jump to such mischief only to get popular on social media. “This is not sensational news, it’s sensitive. Just for some clicks, one cannot do this. You should call and check before posting such news. It deals with people directly,” said Mukesh Khanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

He went on to add, “Shaktimaan aapko jald aake pakad ke antariksh mein phek dega (Shaktimaan will catch hold of you and throw you into the space).”

Thanking a certain section of the media for calling him before blindly trusting the fake information, he called out social media users and asked them to not indulge in this dirty game on the internet. He also advised WhatsApp authorities to create a system where the author posting such messages could be traced and located. “They should have a full proof ID system so that we can find this scamsters. Till then I have reached out to the police and we will find them. Stupid man, Shaktimaan will not leave you,” Mukesh Khanna concluded.

Apart from Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna is also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah on BR Chopra’s serial Mahabharat.