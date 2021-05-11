scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Mukesh Khanna quashes death rumours: ‘I am perfectly alright’

Actor Mukesh Khanna took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to quash rumours of his demise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2021 9:57:09 pm
Mukesh KhannaMukesh Khanna rubbishes death rumours. (Photo: Express Archive)

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to quash rumours that suggested he was no more. The actor posted a video on Facebook saying he was “perfectly alright.”

Khanna also slammed those who spread false rumours about him, adding that “this is the problem with social media.”

The Mahabharat actor captioned the video, “With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news.”



“What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news,” he concluded.

Mukesh Khanna gained fame with his Doordarshan serial Shaktimaan. The show aired during the late 1990s. He is also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah on BR Chopra’s serial Mahabharat.

