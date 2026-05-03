Mukesh Khanna, 67, says he’ll marry when he meets woman destined for him: ‘Love happens only once’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is often in the news for his controversial opinions on issues. Once again, the Shaktimaan actor is making headlines, this time for his take on love, relationships, and marriage. During a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna spoke about being single at 67 and his plans to get married. He said that the day he meets the woman destined for him, he would get married. Mukesh also shared his take on love and relationships.
Mukesh Khanna on love, marriage, and relationships
During a podcast with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna spoke about people often discussing him being single. He shared his opinion on love and relationships and said, “If you are married, you are committed. People say a woman should be pativrata. But has anyone said a man should also be pativrata? I say that two souls have met. But people don’t believe this… they say ‘I love my wife’ and still move around. That is cheating.”
Sharing why he hasn’t gotten married yet, Mukesh Khanna shared that taking the plunge is very much on his cards. “I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in marriage. That’s not true. I believe in the institution of marriage more than most people. A wife doesn’t just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen,” Mukesh Khanna shared, pointing out that age is just a number.
He also shared his take on love and said, “Love happens only once. The rest is infatuation or desire. If you say ‘I love you’ to one person and then go to another, you are being ungrateful.”
Mukesh Khanna on his stance about women being misunderstood
In the past, Mukesh Khanna has received backlash over his remarks about women. In 2020, in an Instagram video, Mukesh Khanna commented on the Me Too debate, stating that a woman’s job is to take care of the house, but them leaving the home behind and going out to work leads to issues. He had said, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started after women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that this is where the problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches ‘Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu’ with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man, and a woman is a woman.”
In 2022, Mukesh Khanna also made some insensitive comments about Ekta Kapoor and the portrayal of women on television. Now, defending his take against women, Mukesh Khanna said in a recent interview that his stance has often been misunderstood. “”I am not against women. In fact, I respect women a lot,” Mukesh Khanna said.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More