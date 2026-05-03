Mukesh Khanna, 67, says he’ll marry when he meets woman destined for him: ‘Love happens only once’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is often in the news for his controversial opinions on issues. Once again, the Shaktimaan actor is making headlines, this time for his take on love, relationships, and marriage. During a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna spoke about being single at 67 and his plans to get married. He said that the day he meets the woman destined for him, he would get married. Mukesh also shared his take on love and relationships.

Mukesh Khanna on love, marriage, and relationships

During a podcast with The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna spoke about people often discussing him being single. He shared his opinion on love and relationships and said, “If you are married, you are committed. People say a woman should be pativrata. But has anyone said a man should also be pativrata? I say that two souls have met. But people don’t believe this… they say ‘I love my wife’ and still move around. That is cheating.”