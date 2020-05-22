Mukesh Khanna lashes out at TikTok, says it is spreading obscenity among youth

Mukesh Khanna feels TikTiok is destroying the youth of the country. (Photo: Mukesh Khanna/Instagram) Mukesh Khanna feels TikTiok is destroying the youth of the country. (Photo: Mukesh Khanna/Instagram)

Actor Mukesh Khanna is the latest celebrity to criticise TikTok. The short-video format app was initially under scanner during the rise of coronavirus cases, for being owned by a Chinese firm. And recently, TikTok videos glorifying acid attack, domestic violence and sexual harassment has earned the ire of the public.

Remembered for playing the iconic character of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna recently posted a video on Instagram, where he lashed out at the app and its users. In the video, the actor is seen telling his fans that there is a lot more to do in life than making TikTok videos. “I am happy that the TikTok app is slowly getting out of the country. I have been told that the ratings have dropped from 4.5 to 1.3. I am glad that people listened to me and are turning away from the app. It’s important to save the youth from getting destroyed through this app.”

He also posted a long note in Hindi explaining how the app was doing harm to the youth. Khanna wrote, “You enjoy listening to the tik tok sound of your watches. However, today’s youth are out on the streets, falling for obscenity for a few seconds of fame. Corona is a Chinese virus, we all know, and we should understand that the app is a similar virus. It is an app for useless people. It is spreading obscenity, senselessness and it is going to get entrenched in the youth of today. It’s important that the app is banned and I am happy we are finally heading towards the same. I support the ban of this app.”

Recently, a controversy had erupted between YouTubers and TikTokers after CarryMinati and Amir Siddiqui indulged in a war of words. CarryMinati’s video dissing the app was removed by YouTube for violating terms of services.

Mukesh Khanna had shown his solidarity towards CarryMinati, and in a video message had then said, “I support CarryMinati in this matter. His video was taken down from YouTube which I feel is not fair. If one has to take videos down, they should also get rid of so many objectionable videos that are already available on the platform. However, I would also like to advise CarryMinati to choose his words and statements carefully. One shouldn’t use words that could hurt other people’s sentiments. His fans support and love him and hence he should be careful. Many times, one might not be wrong, but their words can be taken otherwise.”

