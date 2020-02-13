Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to select a life partner in Colors’ new show

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be meeting prospective life partners in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be meeting prospective life partners in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The reality show will be on the lines of a swayamvar, where the two will be meeting prospective life partners. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and it will go on air from February 17.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Host Salman Khan had hinted at the show when he asked the audience to send proposals for these housemates. With the maximum number of requests coming in for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, the makers decided to go ahead with them. Both of them will be locked in the house with six suitors each. Over a period of 13 weeks, they will try to find their life partner.”

As per the source, makers are also trying to rope in other Bigg Boss 13 housemates to help Maniesh Paul during the auditions of the top 12 suitors. Since the housemates know Gill and Chhabra, they would be able to pick the right suitors for them. The show will mostly happen on the same Bigg Boss set.

As readers would know, earlier Rakhi Sawant, Malika Sherawat, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput have attempted a swayamvar on national television. While the ladies chickened out and opted for just a formalisation of their relationship, Mahajan went ahead and tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly.

While the news of the swayamvar might be an exciting one for the audience, it will definitely be heartbreaking for fans of SidNaaz (Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla) and PaHira (Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma). Both Gill and Chhabra have been vocal about their ‘relationship’ with Shukla and Sharma, respectively. It would be indeed interesting to see how they ditch their connections to find love on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

