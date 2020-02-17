Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launch LIVE UPDATES: Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show goes on air today

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, will go on air tonight.
In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the Bigg Boss 13 finalists will be meeting prospective life partners. The show has been styled along the lines of a swayamvar, and it will be hosted by comedian Maniesh Paul.
A source told indianexpress.com, “Host Salman Khan had hinted at the show when he asked the audience to send proposals for these housemates. With the maximum number of requests coming in for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, the makers decided to go ahead with them. Both of them will be locked in the house with six suitors each. Over a period of 13 weeks, they will try to find their life partner.”
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will have six suitors each. Different tasks will be set up to help the two pick their suitable partner.
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.
Highlights
Even after Bigg Boss 13, fans want more of SidNaaz. A fan @AnirudhKausha14 tweeted, "I Just saw a new promo of shenaz kaur gill's upcoming show... #mujhseshaadikaroge.. Really gonna hate this show if #SidharthShukla is not in this show.. Kyuki sid ke saath toh naaz he achi lagti hai #SidNaazInTopTwo"
"We are really close and it was a beautiful and pure relationship. I don’t know how it will be in the time to come. It could have been a matter of attraction inside the four walls of the house. Now that we both are in the real world, we will get to know what happens," Shehnaaz Gill told indianexpress.com when asked about Sidharth Shukla.
In a video shared by Twitter user @Ipost123, Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha talk about new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.