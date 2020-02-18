Mujhse Shaadi Karoge first impression: A job opportunity for out-of-work actors and comedians

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill airs on Colors. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill airs on Colors.

Everyone has a TV show which they won’t admit to watching, but they watch when nobody is around to judge them. Call them hate-watches or guilty pleasures, but they are entertaining in their own way. For me, that show has always been Bigg Boss. No matter how much I rant about it being superficial, the show serves my appetite for drama. And, this year, while I was wondering what will I do after Bigg Boss 13 ends, the channel announced another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Yay!

But, is it really yay? After watching the premiere episode, I realised it’s more nay than yay.

Reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their prospective partners. The setup is a bit similar to a ‘swayamwar’, but do not expect it to be as dramatic and ‘masaldedar’ as Rakhi Ka Swayamwar or Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. Those shows were reality show gold.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has suitors who are out-of-work actors, former reality TV show contestants and standup comedians. Singer Rohanpreet Singh, who was a contestant on Rising Star 2, stand-up comedian Balraj Syal, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu (Anup Jalota’s former girlfriend) and Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and actor Heena Panchal are among those trying to woo Paras and Shehnaaz. Watching them is like watching a few untrained actors who were given the script a few minutes before they stepped on the stage.

More than a show to find life partners for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge appears to be a job opportunity for comedians or reality tv show contestants who have been associated with Colors in the past.

Shehnaaz is as raw as she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But Paras, a former Splitsvilla winner and a reality TV show pro, knows his audience well. His experience showed in how he interacted with his suitors.

The only few watchable moments of this 90-minute long cringe-fest are those that feature the host Maniesh Paul. His comic timing brought the much-needed relief, and by the end of it, I felt bad for the TV anchor who has to try too hard because nobody has put in any effort – neither the creators nor the contestants.

The preview of the next episode showed Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai as guests on the show. Some reports even suggest Shukla being a part of it (No please! No more of SidNaaz). However, in my opinion, I don’t think it is ever going to get any better.

