Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finale: Shehnaaz Gill disqualified, Paras Chhabra chooses Aanchal Khurana as the winner

The grand finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air tonight on Colors TV. The grand finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air tonight on Colors TV.

The grand finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be held tonight. The show, which launched just after Bigg Boss 13, saw finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra trying to find a suitor. As per sources, while Gill got disqualified from the competition, Chhabra selected Aanchal Khurana as the winner.

Shared the source with indianexpress.com, “Vikas Gupta had entered the house to host the grand finale. As he gave multiple tasks to the contestants, he realised that Gill has till now not given an honest chance to any of the boys. When Gupta asked Gill about it, she agreed that she is in love with Sidharth Shukla, and hence cannot choose any guy as her suitor. Vikas asked her to leave the house, and she obliged. Post that, Paras Chhabra picked wild card contestant Aanchal Khurana as his partner, stating that the two had bonded really well.”

The source added that Gupta also brought a new twist when he asked contestants if they would like to partner with someone among them. Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava decided to finally confess their attraction towards each other publically and teamed up together. The couple was announced as the second winner of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The reality series was conceptualised as a 13-week series. However, with low ratings and fans showing displeasure, it was announced that it would wrap up on March 27. But with the directive to halt shoots because of the coronavirus outbreak, the makers decided to pull the plug a week earlier.

While Shehnaaz Gill was confused about her feelings towards Sidharth Shukla before Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started, once the Bigg Boss 13 finalist started meeting the boys, she realised she was in love with Shukla. Gill even announced that she is not able to contribute because her heart was with Shukla. Fans had also been critical about the show from the start given that they only wanted SidNaaz together.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Gill had shared, “I just want to tell everyone who has faith in me. I will never do anything wrong or something to hurt them. You have given me so much love and support, keep doing the same. Please never be upset with me, as I will only try my best to entertain you all. And that’s a promise.”

As a treat for SidNaaz fans, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will soon be seen in a music video “Bhula Dunga”. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song will release on March 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd