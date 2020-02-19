Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs at 10.30 pm on Colors from Monday-Friday. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs at 10.30 pm on Colors from Monday-Friday.

After attaining popularity with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill can be currently seen in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, the duo meet and greet their potential life partners. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is hosted by actor-comedian Maniesh Paul.

The show has only aired two episodes as of now and it has been panned unanimously by critics. Indianexpress.com’s Arushi Jain called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ‘A job opportunity for out-of-work actors’.

“Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has suitors who are out-of-work actors, former reality TV show contestants and standup comedians. Singer Rohanpreet Singh, who was a contestant on Rising Star 2, stand-up comedian Balraj Syal, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu (Anup Jalota’s former girlfriend) and Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and actor Heena Panchal are among those trying to woo Paras and Shehnaaz. Watching them is like watching a few untrained actors who were given the script a few minutes before they stepped on the stage,” Arushi wrote.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla graced Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Tuesday. He was seen helping Shehnaaz Gill select prospective life partners.