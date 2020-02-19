Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 19 episode

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 19 episode: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla graced Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Tuesday. He was seen helping Shehnaaz Gill select prospective life partners.

Updated: February 19, 2020
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge paras shehnaaz Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs at 10.30 pm on Colors from Monday-Friday.

After attaining popularity with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill can be currently seen in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, the duo meet and greet their potential life partners. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is hosted by actor-comedian Maniesh Paul.

The show has only aired two episodes as of now and it has been panned unanimously by critics. Indianexpress.com’s Arushi Jain called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ‘A job opportunity for out-of-work actors’.

“Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has suitors who are out-of-work actors, former reality TV show contestants and standup comedians. Singer Rohanpreet Singh, who was a contestant on Rising Star 2, stand-up comedian Balraj Syal, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu (Anup Jalota’s former girlfriend) and Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and actor Heena Panchal are among those trying to woo Paras and Shehnaaz. Watching them is like watching a few untrained actors who were given the script a few minutes before they stepped on the stage,” Arushi wrote.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla graced Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Tuesday. He was seen helping Shehnaaz Gill select prospective life partners.

    19 Feb 2020
    'High hopes from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

    Twitter user @Amazinglyjeet wrote, "I feel since Bigg boss shows edited clips it was fun to watch. But she's now off guard it's plain boring. Only the comics in between are funny and some moments off @sidharth_shukla and @TheRashamiDesai Let's see after the real show starts. Had high hopes. #MujhseShadiKaroge"

    During an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill had said that she considers Sidharth Shukla a part of her family.

    "We are really close and it was a beautiful and pure relationship. I don’t know how it will be in the time to come. It could have been a matter of attraction inside the four walls of the house. Now that we both are in the real world, we will get to know what happens. Inside the show, things would change because of situations and other people around us. I don’t know if I can call it love, but Sidharth is definitely like family to me," Shehnaaz said.