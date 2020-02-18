Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge live updates: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, is being hosted by Maniesh Paul.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2020 11:48:10 am
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs on Colors.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, premiered on Monday night. It is the perfect antidote to those who were already missing Bigg Boss.

In the show, Shehnaaz and Paras will meet prospective life partners, and after a set of auditions, they will choose the one they could end up with. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being hosted by Maniesh Paul.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show.”

Gill also spoke about the kind of life partner she wants. She shared, “He should be very intelligent and have an attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Highlights

    11:48 (IST)18 Feb 2020
    'Give the show 3-4 days'

    A Twitter user @Priyank278 wrote, "#Shehnaazians I request you all to give 3-4 days to the show . May be she was low becoz she was too tired but remember she is not alone there. Her brother & her friend is with her so she will be fine. We should support her. She will learn from her experiences. #MujhseShaadiKaroge"

    11:26 (IST)18 Feb 2020
    'If it has Sana, the show is a hit'

    A Twitter user named @rashmi_khatun wrote, "Sana hain to show hit..sachme age age dekho sabko pasand ayega show...mujhe to bohot hi achcha laga show..avi sana tired hain rest nehi mila use bt 2din jane do dekhna fir saba hain to full on masti..kalka sana ka part duper tha#MujhseShaadiKaroge"

    10:58 (IST)18 Feb 2020
    Shehnaaz and Paras request fans to watch the show

    Shehnaaz posted a video in her Instagram stories from the set's green room. Also seen in the video is Paras. The two share what the show is about and how they are in look-out to find a partner. Fan pages of Shehnaaz shared the video on Twitter.

    In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill admitted that her parents don't want her to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. "Yes, they don’t want me to do the show. I wanted to take it up because I was offered it on Bigg Boss. I respect the makers, and I wanted to showcase my real self to the audience. If I find someone who is suitable, then I will definitely take the relationship ahead, but no one can force me to get married,” she said.

    Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd