Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs on Colors.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, premiered on Monday night. It is the perfect antidote to those who were already missing Bigg Boss.

In the show, Shehnaaz and Paras will meet prospective life partners, and after a set of auditions, they will choose the one they could end up with. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being hosted by Maniesh Paul.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show.”

Gill also spoke about the kind of life partner she wants. She shared, “He should be very intelligent and have an attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.”