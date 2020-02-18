Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, premiered on Monday night. It is the perfect antidote to those who were already missing Bigg Boss.
In the show, Shehnaaz and Paras will meet prospective life partners, and after a set of auditions, they will choose the one they could end up with. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being hosted by Maniesh Paul.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show.”
Gill also spoke about the kind of life partner she wants. She shared, “He should be very intelligent and have an attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.”
A Twitter user @Priyank278 wrote, "#Shehnaazians I request you all to give 3-4 days to the show . May be she was low becoz she was too tired but remember she is not alone there. Her brother & her friend is with her so she will be fine. We should support her. She will learn from her experiences. #MujhseShaadiKaroge"
A Twitter user named @rashmi_khatun wrote, "Sana hain to show hit..sachme age age dekho sabko pasand ayega show...mujhe to bohot hi achcha laga show..avi sana tired hain rest nehi mila use bt 2din jane do dekhna fir saba hain to full on masti..kalka sana ka part duper tha#MujhseShaadiKaroge"
Shehnaaz posted a video in her Instagram stories from the set's green room. Also seen in the video is Paras. The two share what the show is about and how they are in look-out to find a partner. Fan pages of Shehnaaz shared the video on Twitter.