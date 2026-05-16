MTV Splitsvilla X6: Gullu and Kaira crowned winners, take home Rs 20 lakh in ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’ finale

MTV Splitsvilla X6 finale: After months of intense drama, emotional breakdowns, shifting alliances and high-voltage tasks, MTV Splitsvilla X6 has finally crowned its winners. Fan-favourite duo Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and Kaira Anu emerged victorious in the grand finale of the dating reality show, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the latest season introduced a fresh twist with its ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’ theme, forcing contestants to choose between love and money throughout the competition. The season also featured Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed as Mischief Makers, adding more chaos and unpredictability to the villa dynamics.

This season also introduced another major first for the reality show. For the first time in Splitsvilla’s history, audiences were asked to vote for the finalists, with the winners being decided through a combination of the finale task and audience votes.

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The four finalist connections this season were Gullu and Kaira, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, along with Soundarya Shetty and Tayne De Villiers.

Over the course of four months, Gullu and Kaira emerged as one of the strongest and most talked-about couples of the season. Their bond survived betrayals, strategic gameplay and emotional confrontations, making them audience favourites by the time the finale aired.

Gullu on winning Splitsvilla

Reacting to the win, Gullu shared, “Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey – connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, ‘I want to win for you and I want to make you win.’ Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn’t really like me much but as the show progressed, we became their favourites. One thing I really loved was that if you can turn someone’s hatred into love, that itself is the biggest victory!”

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Kaira on winning Splitsvilla

Kaira also spoke about the emotional journey and said the audience support made the victory even more meaningful.

“I can’t describe my happiness and I’m still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 – Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!”

Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone praise Kaira and Gullu

Co-host Karan Kundrra said the season stood out because of the strong mix of drama, competition and emotional connections.

He said, “Co-hosting MTV Splitsvilla X6 – Pyaar Ya Paisa with Sunny has honestly been a very memorable journey! From the drama and connections to the competition, every contestant brought their A-game, whether it was about finding a real connection or taking the trophy home. Big shoutout to Kaira and Gullu, who really stood out throughout the journey. Their chemistry, understanding and the way they handled everything together was amazing to watch. Well deserved, guys!”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone praised the duo for their consistency and connection throughout the show.

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“Every season of MTV Splitsvilla comes with its own mix of emotions, drama and connections and Season 16 was no different. Working with Karan, along with our amazing Mischief Makers – Nia Sharma and Uorfi, made this journey even more fun and exciting. What really stood out this season was Kaira & Gullu’s connection and the way they supported each other and stayed strong together, which is what made their journey so special to watch. I’m truly very happy for them and congratulations on winning this season. Keep shining and enjoy every moment together!”