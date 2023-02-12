MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir say it’s ‘impossible’ to fall in love on a reality show

On Sunday, Splitsvilla X4 found its winner in Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir. The ‘mastermind couple’ was quite a favourite to win this season, having braved a number of challenges and turbulence in their relationship. Justin-Sakshi and Kashish-Akashlina were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

While both Hamid and Moroccan-French beauty Soundous have been in Roadies, as readers would know, he was also the winner of Roadies Revolution. Declared an ideal match by the Oracle, the two impressed fans and even hosts Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani for their chemistry. They were also ace performers and won most of the tasks on the show.

Hamid Barkzi said he feels ‘honoured’ to be the second person to have won Roadies and Splitsvilla after Prince Narula. Stating that he considers Prince as his ‘mentor’, the winner told indianexpress.com that he is looking forward to carrying on with the legacy. However, unlike Prince, he doesn’t want to do Bigg Boss as he cannot live without his family for a long time.

Talking about his experience, the winner said that while it was smooth for him, he wished that a few fellow co-contestants were honest and not played the game behind his back. As for falling in love on a reality show, Hamid Barkzi had his reservations as he shared, “Today, relationships break even after years of marriage. How can we then judge a bond built on a show? There may not be love per se but I definitely found a strong connection in Soundous, and I hope we remain good friends.”

Echoing his thoughts, Soundous Moufakir added that it’s ‘impossible’ to fall in love on a reality show. She further shared that she did learn a lot about relationships through Splitsvilla. “I understood how important it is to give time to someone before judging them. Also, the key to a healthy relationship is communication. You need to tell your partner what’s on your mind to have a happy relationship.”

She also spoke about teaming up with Hamid and shared that their differences helped them perform better. She added that the experience in Roadies made them stronger and understand the game better, leading them to come this far.