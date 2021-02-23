MTV Splitsvilla X3: Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone play cupids

If Indian dating shows are your guilty pleasure, get ready for another season of MTV Splitsvilla. On Tuesday, Sunny Leone shared the first promo of the dating show’s thirteenth season. Sharing the promo on Twitter, Sunny Leone wrote, “Gold ya Silver – Cupid ka kaun sa arrow karega kise hit? The game of love will begin soon & things will change 2x faster this time with @rannvijaysingha and me!!”

The video begins with Rannvijay Singha asking Sunny Leone about how two people fall in love, to which the latter replies, “Cupid’s arrows.”

Gold ya Silver – Cupid ka kaun sa arrow karega kise hit?

The game of love will begin soon & things will change 2x faster this time with @rannvijaysingha and me!!#MTVSplitsvillaX3 starting 6th March, Saturday at 7 PM!!

Dropping a hint about the concept of the show, Rannvijay further reveals that MTV Splitsvilla X3 is based on Cupid’s gold and silver arrows, which he says signifies true love and lust, respectively.

Unlike the previous seasons, the contestants will be living in two different villas – Gold Villa and Silver Villa. The couples who find their match will be living in the Gold villa while others will be spending their days in the Silver villa.

This time, instead of their regular Goa, the makers of the show have shot the season in beautiful locales of Kerala. The teaser of the show also features some familiar faces. We meet Roadies Revolutions’ Kevin Almasifar and Ace of Space’s Nikita Bhamidipati.

MTV Splitsvilla X3, which marks Sunny and Rannvijay’s return as host, will air on MTV on Saturday at 7 pm from March 6th onwards.