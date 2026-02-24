Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
MTV Splitsvilla 7 fame Mayank Pawar passes away at 37
Reality TV star and fitness trainer Mayank Pawar, known for Splitsvilla 7, passed away at 37 on February 23.
MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant Mayank Pawar has died at the age of 37. He passed away on February 23.
The news was confirmed via a post on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans and followers shocked.
The statement described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would “forever live in the hearts” of those who knew and admired him.
“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti 🥀💗🕊,” the statement read.
The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
View this post on Instagram
A prayer meeting has been scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh in New Delhi.
Netizens react
The news of Mayank Pawar’s passing left many stunned, with the comment section of the post quickly filling up with messages of disbelief.
A user wrote, “Few days back I was watching his splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including sunny leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace💔”
“We have lost a real gems… Brother you will always remain in our heart ❤️ RIP,” wrote another user.
ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for the celebrations
Splitsvilla journey
Mayank Pawar first gained national attention through Splitsvilla 7, where he stood out for his calm demeanour and composed personality. Fellow contestants often credited him for his sincerity and determination during tasks.
His elimination became one of the most emotional moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone was visibly moved and hugged him as he exited the villa, while co-host Nikhil Chinapa also hugged him. Following news of his passing, many revisited those memories online, expressing disbelief and grief.
View this post on Instagram
Fitness enthusiast
While television brought him recognition, fitness remained Mayank Pawar’s true passion. He was a celebrated figure in bodybuilding, having previously won the Mr India title multiple times. Over time, he established himself as a celebrity fitness trainer, mentoring aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Through his work and social media presence, he consistently encouraged healthier lifestyles and personal growth.
Mayank had celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026.
