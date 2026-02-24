MTV Splitsvilla 7 fame Mayank Pawar passes away at 37

MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant Mayank Pawar has died at the age of 37. He passed away on February 23.

The news was confirmed via a post on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans and followers shocked.

The statement described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would “forever live in the hearts” of those who knew and admired him.

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti 🥀💗🕊,” the statement read.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.