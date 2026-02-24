MTV Splitsvilla 7 fame Mayank Pawar passes away at 37

Reality TV star and fitness trainer Mayank Pawar, known for Splitsvilla 7, passed away at 37 on February 23.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 07:35 PM IST
Mayank PawarSplitsvilla 7 contestant Mayank Pawar dies at 37.
Make us preferred source on Google

MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant Mayank Pawar has died at the age of 37. He passed away on February 23.

The news was confirmed via a post on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans and followers shocked.

The statement described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would “forever live in the hearts” of those who knew and admired him.

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti 🥀💗🕊,” the statement read.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayank Pawar™ (@pawarmayank)

A prayer meeting has been scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh in New Delhi.

Netizens react

The news of Mayank Pawar’s passing left many stunned, with the comment section of the post quickly filling up with messages of disbelief.

A user wrote, “Few days back I was watching his splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including sunny leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace💔”

“We have lost a real gems… Brother you will always remain in our heart ❤️ RIP,” wrote another user.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Ambanis arrive in Udaipur for the celebrations

Splitsvilla journey

Mayank Pawar first gained national attention through Splitsvilla 7, where he stood out for his calm demeanour and composed personality. Fellow contestants often credited him for his sincerity and determination during tasks.

His elimination became one of the most emotional moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone was visibly moved and hugged him as he exited the villa, while co-host Nikhil Chinapa also hugged him. Following news of his passing, many revisited those memories online, expressing disbelief and grief.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayank Pawar™ (@pawarmayank)

 

Fitness enthusiast

While television brought him recognition, fitness remained Mayank Pawar’s true passion. He was a celebrated figure in bodybuilding, having previously won the Mr India title multiple times. Over time, he established himself as a celebrity fitness trainer, mentoring aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Through his work and social media presence, he consistently encouraged healthier lifestyles and personal growth.

Mayank had celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India vs Spain Hockey FIH Pro League
FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
fail
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
FIH Pro League | Stronger at the back, shaky in midfield: India concede late to split points with Spain
India vs Spain Hockey FIH Pro League
Australia extend perfect Allan Border Field record to 21-0 as India's batting gamble backfires in first ODI
India vs Australia Women's ODI
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments