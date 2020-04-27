MTV Roadies Revolution’s audition goes live

Fans get another chance to be a part of Roadies Revolution. Fans get another chance to be a part of Roadies Revolution.

MTV is giving its audience a chance to be a part of Roadies Revolution through a first-ever virtual audition. Starting April 27, fans would get a chance to audition live in front of the gang leaders, and as a prize, one lucky contestant will get a chance to join the Roadies Revolution journey this year.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While the audition for Roadies Revolution was over, and the team had already started its journey, due to the lockdown, the shoot had to be stalled. In order to make the experience a more personalised one, and give more contestants a chance, MTV came up with the idea of kickstarting a virtual audition. As of now, interested people will need to upload their introductory video on why they deserve to be on the show on Voot. The shortlisted contestants would then get a chance to audition in front of the gang leaders, and participate in some innovative tasks and edgy challenges.”

Talking about the launch of this initiative, ringmaster Rannvijay Singha, in a statement, said, “Since its inception, Roadies has had a lot of firsts to its credit. Going virtual is another innovative dimension to its iconic journey and speaks volumes of its reputation as a reality show. At a time when social distancing has become the norm of life, and we have found respite in our phones, Roadies live auditions is a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth. This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience. To all the young, high-spirited souls, here’s your last chance to make the cut and be a part of this exhilarating journey.”

Neha Dhupia too expressed her excitement saying, “Social Media and the euphoria around it is undeniable, more so during this lockdown when we are glued to our phones more than ever. We are excited to bring Roadies to digital platforms that connect the masses. Digital auditions are the best way to tap into the young psyche amidst lockdown and get them prepped up for something challenging. Keeping up with our theme of ‘Revolution,’ I am excited to meet some spirited people during the live auditions who have it in them to take positive action and join us on the journey ahead.”

Prince Narula added, “We have seen some tremendous milestones in our Roadies journey. The live auditions are yet another feat in creating a revolution and reaching out to our young audience. I am really excited to meet some brilliant people and look forward to their perspective. This is going to be a great precursor to our adventurous journey later in the year.”

Starting April 27, the virtual audition will be live Monday to Friday at 5 pm on MTV Roadies Facebook page.

