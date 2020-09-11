MTV Roadies Revolution resumes shoot in Mumbai

Roadies Revolution will raise awareness and prioritise safety during the global pandemic. (Photo: Varun Sood/Instagram)

Adventure reality show Roadies Revolution’s journey was put on hold due to the coronavirus-led lockdown in March. While the season was planned to travel across the hilly locales of the north, the team resumed shoot in Mumbai on Thursday. Also, for a change, the show this time will be stationed at one point instead of a road-trip.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the impending leg of Roadies Revolution will be filmed in the outskirts of Mumbai in a less-inhabited place. The team had been extensively working on the locations and tasks for the same. Arrangements have also been made to maintain proper safety and sanitising protocols.

“The contestants traveled to Mumbai a couple of weeks back and completed their quarantine period. The cast and crew also had to undergo Covid-19 tests before they resumed shoot. They will also be staying over at the same place and a proper bio-bubble has been created around them,” added the source.

The season has Rannvijay Singha as the ringmaster while Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar as gang leaders. Raftaar, who recently shared on Instagram that he has tested positive for coronavirus, will be replaced by ex-Roadies Varun Sood in the remaining journey.

Roadies requires intense on-ground activity and the channel shared that it has ensured that all filming locations are equipped with optimum medical facilities including an ambulance on the set at all times. The contestants and crew will be provided with packed food packets that would have been through a UV sterilizer, along with timely breaks during shoots to ensure all safety measures are adhered to. Even the high intensity tasks on the show will be created in a safe environment under the supervision of professionals specialising in safety.

Earlier, when the shoots were resumed, the team conducted online auditions to hunt for a wildcard contestant. Ringmaster Rannvijay Singha told indianexpress.com, “If it’s not safe to go out, we will commence the journey online, or else, we will go to places where there are less people, which we always kind of do. We also might have a closed-set of people, who can go through a medical check and shoot with all precaution. We have a great team, and we are all eager to adapt.”

The season of Roadies Revolution kick started with the aim to find youngsters who’ve brought about a change in the society. The team has now also decided to raise awareness and prioritise safety and well-being to fight against the global pandemic through the episodes.

