MTV Roadies Real Heroes: What to expect from the new journey

MTV Roadies Real Heroes is all set to start its journey from tonight. While Rannvijay Singh is back as the ringmaster, the new season will have Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh as the gang leaders. Following the theme of this year, the makers have also got on board three youngsters, who have worked for the betterment of society and people around them.

Talking about the season, Rannvijay Singh, in a statement said, “It feels great to be a part of the longest running reality show. I have been a part of the show as a contestant, gang leader and now as a master for two consecutive years, so I have had a first-hand experience of all. With this season’s theme, I am excited to witness the strength and courage of the real heroes of our country and may the best one win.”

Twenty-five contestants will embark on the journey that will see them travel across picturesque locations in the southern part of the country. And before you join the Roadies on their road trip, here’s a low-down on what to expect from the new season of the adventure reality show.

Sandeep Singh- the new gang leader:

From Vijendra Singh to Harbhajan Singh, Roadies has given sports star a platform to mentor the youth. With the theme of Real Heroes, who better than hockey champion Sandeep Singh to join the ranks as a gang leader. The ex-Indian hockey captain faced a major blow in his career when he got accidentally shot, leaving him bed-bound. His grit and determination not only got him back on his foot but he also lived up to his nickname ‘Flicker Singh’ on the field. Sandeep will not only inspire the contestants but he will definitely fight to win with the other gang leaders.

Real heroes join the journey:

To make the competition more intense, ringmaster Rannvijay Singh has invited three real-life heroes on the show. First is Milind Chandwani, who is a founder of an NGO that works towards the education of children. Second is Bidhan Shrestha, an adventurous soul who saved the life of a human with his swift actions. Last but not least, Bhargsetu Sharma, a 20-year-old government awardee, for her work towards animal protection, will join the Roadies journey.

More contestants, more drama:

With five gangs this time, there will be a total of 25 contestants fighting out the Roadies battle. This season, Rannvijay Singh has picked a hearty mix of youngsters. While he already chose the three real-life heroes and three fun contestants, 19 were selected after a tough round. While last season we saw an equal divide between the four gangs, this season making alliances won’t be an easy job for the gang leaders.

Picturesque locations:

After exploring the north, contestants and the gang leaders will now conquer the mountains and exotic valleys of South India. The Roadies will explore the Kannan Devan Hills of Munnar, Western Ghats of Chikmagalur and the highest peak of Karnataka – Mullayanagiri. Locations and different cultures have always been an integral part of the tasks and we can definitely expect some exciting adventure in the new season.

Thrilling tasks:

Whoever says main ‘Roadie banna chahta hu’ also somewhere pines to try their hands at the various tasks that are part of the show. The makers have assured that this season there will be numerous innovative and mind-boggling tasks which will leave the contestants in a fix. The challenges will test the contestants on every aspect- spiritual, physical and emotional. It is definitely going to be the survival of the fittest for the heroes on the show.