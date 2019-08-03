Sunny Cheema and Manpreet Kaur win Love School 4

Sunny Cheema and Manpreet Kaur emerged as winners of Love School 4 on Sunday. The couple beat Dev Sood-Poojan Solanki and Asheema Chauhaan-Ali Raza Shaikh to win the ultimate battle of love.

Sunny and Manpreet entered the show as a couple wanting to sort out issues in their relationship. While Sunny blamed Manpreet for being too dominating, the latter felt that Sunny never put in any efforts for her. It was under the guidance of hosts Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar that the two not only ironed out their differences but also announced on the show that they would like to spend their lives together.

The much-in-love couple was one of the strongest jodis on the show. Manpreet and Sunny not only aced all their challenges but were also the first to reach the finale. The two had crossed three levels in the task – making their relationship public on social media, telling their family about it and getting each other’s name tattooed on their body. Their confidence and love towards each other got them a direct entry in the finale and also the title.

The other finalists included same-sex couple Dev Sood-Poojan Solanki. It was for the first time that the show opened its gates for same-sex couples. Dev and Poojan have had a wonderful stint on the show as they won maximum tasks.

On the other hand, Ali Raza Shaikh and Asheema Chauhaan were wildcards, though it was love at first sight for them. Interestingly, they did get eliminated once but re-entered the show towards the end of the series.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were not only hosts but also acted as mentors for the contestants.