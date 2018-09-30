MTV Love School 3 winner Lalit Choudhary: Divya and I played it fair and won with dignity

Lalit Choudhary shared that he is thoroughly enjoying his newfound fame. Lalit Choudhary shared that he is thoroughly enjoying his newfound fame.

On Saturday, Love School 3 found its winners in Lalit Choudhary and Divya Sharma. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, the reality show aired on MTV. After winning the show, Lalit shared that throughout his stint, he was hoping to be the champion.

“Of course, I was expecting to win. But the final task was a really difficult one. For a moment, we thought that we might not win. But I am really excited that we could be the ultimate winners,” Lalit shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about his experience on being in Love School, the young man from Jaipur said, “It was great. I had left home long ago to enter the entertainment industry. And being on a reality show was always on my to-do list. I finally managed to do it and even won it. I am a very shy person in real life so being on the show was a difficult process. I also made some really great friends in the show except Aviral of course (laughs).”

Lalit further shared that he is thoroughly enjoying his newfound fame. “I have been a model and even participated in Mr. India. But the love, support and fandom I got from Love School are unmatchable. Even when I am at a club or mall, people recognise me and want to click pictures. It really feels great to become popular,” he shared.

The reality show winner said that while he is not dating Divya, they definitely share a special bond. Lalit said “We never thought we will bond as we started the game with different partners. But as we paired up, we started building a bond. And now that I look back, I really think this was always supposed to happen, While I am in Mumbai, Divya is in Delhi, so we don’t get much time to spend together. But whenever we meet, it’s always fun to hang out together. We played it fair and won with dignity.”

Lalit also had a lot of good things to say about the hosts and mentors Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. “Even before the show, they had been my favourites. They are an ideal match and such great people. They really helped us a lot and motivated us in the game. Karan and Anusha were also our cheerleaders during each task,” he said.

Concluding the conversation, the ex-Mr India said, “People say that you can never find love on a reality show but I think otherwise. Being in such a conducive environment, you are bound to get attracted. If it culminates into love or not, totally depends on the person involved.”

Lalit and Divya beat Ujjwal Pathak-Aditi Pandey and Aviral Gupta-Sakshi Mago to win MTV Love School 3.

