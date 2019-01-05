Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood: I could confess my love to Divya only because of Chetna

“I felt like a vampire, waking up from a long sleep,” shared Varun Sood, talking about his journey on MTV Ace of Space. The Vikas Gupta hosted reality show saw Divya Agarwal winning the trophy. Pratik Sehajpal and Varun were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

For Varun, it has always been a close call on reality shows. Be it Roadies, Splitsvilla or Ace of Space, he lost the title, even after making it to the finale. When asked if losing by an inch affected him, Varun, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com said, “I won’t lie, it is upsetting. But in all three shows, the people I loved the most eventually won. So that makes it bearable (laughs). You always want to win but also hope that if not me, my friend should win. That has been the case for me. Be it Roadies with Prince Narula, Gurmeet Singh winning Splitsvilla or Divya taking home the Ace of Space trophy.”

Talking about his journey in the reality show, Varun shared, “Ace of Space has been a really difficult show. When you are inside the house, it’s a scary time. You are completely in isolation and can’t even open the door and go out. Since it was also the first season, no one had any clue about the format. We were just going with the flow.”

We wondered if there was any moment when he wanted to quit the show. Giving it a quick thought, Varun said, “Yes, when the entire confusion regarding Chetna (Pande) and Divya was happening. I really didn’t know how to deal with it. I wanted to run away and give myself time to think what I really wanted. Though that did not happen, Chetna really helped me realise what was right for me. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have been able to confess my love to Divya.”

Many felt that Varun used Chetna on the show emotionally and then happily headed back to his girlfriend Divya. Clarifying his stand, the 23-year-old said, “I was definitely attracted to Chetna. And all this while, I was contemplating my feelings about Divya. I was in a messy situation as I did not want to hurt any one of them. Through the show, Chetna really became a great friend. Chetna understood that Divya and I share a very close bond. We were best friends and in love. We were simply running away from our true feelings. She encouraged me to share my feelings with Divya and the world. Chetna will always remain a special friend in my life. I will always be thankful to her for helping me find the love of my life.”

Sharing that he is now looking ahead for his web series, Varun said, “I can’t share too many details about it at the moment. But no more reality shows for me now. I want to go back to my core stint and be the VJ and even act. Personally, I am in such a happy zone. So time to get back and build a happy professional life too.”