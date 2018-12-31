MTV Ace of Space: Meet the four finalists of Vikas Gupta’s show

Reality show MTV Ace of Space is all set for its grand finale on December 31. Here’s a look at the top four finalists of the show hosted by Vikas Gupta.

Varun Sood:

One of the most popular faces on the show, Varun entered the house with close friend Divya Agarwal. Both of them were trying hard to mend their broken hearts after being cheated by their respective partners (Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma). Varun soon formed a close bond with co-contestant Chetna Pande. But their closeness created a rift in his friendship with Divya. And when it came to a point to choose between the two girls, Varun picked Divya. He also confessed to being in love with her. Varun, who was earlier seen in Splitsvilla and Roadies, performed all the tasks effortlessly but it was definitely the love triangle that made him the most-talked-about contestant of Ace of Space.

Divya Agarwal:

Before entering the show, Divya had confidently shared with indianexpress.com that she shares a friendly relationship with Varun. Once the show concludes, it would be interesting to see what she has to say about the two of them confessing their love on the show.

Initially, Divya Agarwal came across as a damsel in distress crying foul over Priyank cheating on her. But as soon as Varun and Chetna got close, the audience saw an insecure friend in Divya. As much as she tried, Divya couldn’t let Varun go. And that led to the love story between the two friends, fondly nicknamed Rahul-Anjali by host Vikas Gupta. The ex-Splitsvilla contestant has been competitive in her tasks and holds a strong chance to win the show.

Pratik Sehajpal

From an over-confident spoilt brat in Love School 3, Pratik came across as a fun-loving and matured individual in Ace of Space. Competitive during tasks, he also showed his emotional side when it came to his friends in the house. He enjoyed his share of healthy flirting with the female contestants on the show but it was Faizy Boo’s attraction towards him that gave him more limelight.

Shehzad Deol

The ‘good boy’ of Ace of Space, Shehzad won a lot of hearts, thanks to his sweet and humble personality. While he did not shy away from showing his soft corner for Miesha, he never crossed his line. One of the strongest contestants on the show, the turban-clad munda was also the first runner-up of Top Model India. In the last stage of the competition, Shehzad had won the Ticket to Finale, making him the first finalist of Ace of Space.

With a lot of celebrity performances lined up, the two-episode finale of Ace of Space will air on December 30-31 at 6 pm on MTV.