Mahendra Singh Dhoni to produce TV show on Army officers

MS Dhoni is all set to turn producer for TV show. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) MS Dhoni is all set to turn producer for TV show. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce his maiden television show. The episodic show will bring to life the story of brave army officers, who have been honoured with the Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “During his sabbatical from sports, Dhoni spent a lot of time with army officers. He even went on to complete a two-week stint with India’s Territorial Army. That’s how he got to know more about the brave soldiers. He understood the soldiers and their families’ hardships. Wanting to bring their story to the fore, Dhoni decided to bankroll this project.”

The source added that the show will be produced under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd in collaboration with StudioNext, the content creation wing of SET India. The series is currently in the scripting stage and will launch only next year. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet but the yet-untitled show will mostly air on Sony TV.

Earlier this year, MS Dhoni also produced Hotstar Special’s Roar of the Lion, featuring Captain Cool himself. The docu-drama told the story of the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings to lift the 2018 IPL trophy.

A biopic M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was made in 2016 on Dhoni’s life. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd