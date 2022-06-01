Mr Faisu on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Scared of losing as my fans have a lot of expectations’

After enjoying fame as a social media star, Mr Faisu made his acting debut with Bang Baang. And now taking a cue from the action-packed role, he is set to explore his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The young actor said he is excited and happy as this would also be a way for him to connect with his fans.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Faisu, whose real name is Faisal Shaikh, said, “Ever since my fans got to know that I am doing the show, they are excited. They have all followed me through their phones, and now they are set to see me on TV. I am preparing myself for the show so that I have no regrets that I should have learnt a skill. I want to give my 100 percent in the Rohit Shetty hosted series.”

The social media star confessed that he is feeling the pressure given his fans have a lot of expectations from him. Faisu said that he is where he is today because of his fans and he doesn’t want to disappoint them. “I have 27 million followers who would have their eyes on me. I think they are not only my strength but also my weakness. I want to do well for them. I am scared of losing because they expect me to do well. I don’t want to disappoint them. Also not just fans, but my mother is also a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and she is most excited about my participation.”

While there is so much love from fans, we wondered if this constant attention ever becomes overwhelming for him. Mr Faisu replied, “It does sometimes but then I also feel happy that I am loved so much. Who gets this kind of attention and wishes? For me, fans are my everything, and all my decisions regarding my work are taken keeping them in mind. Whatever I post and the collaborations are done with a lot of responsibility so as to not cause any negative impact. I want to never go wrong when it involves young people who look up to me.”

When asked if he ever imagined this kind of success when he first made a TikTok video, the social media star said, “Honestly never. I never thought those videos made for fun would bring me here. I could never imagine doing this interview or participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. And this is why I want to make the most of my opportunity. I just want everyone to pray that I do well on the show.”

His rumoured girlfriend and actor Jannat Zubair is also one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. When quizzed about his relationship status, Faisal shared, “We are just good friends, and in the last four-five years, we have also done many projects together. I know people love our chemistry but that’s only for the screen. In real life, there’s nothing between us. I wish her the best and may the best person win the show.”

Apart from Faisu and Jannat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will also see Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani as contestants.