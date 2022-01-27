Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar tie the knot, see first photos

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar today in Goa on Thursday, January 27. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride were shared by fans and friends alike on the internet. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held yesterday.

In one photo, Mouni is adorned with gold bangles and is clad in a red-and-white saree, while Suraj is dressed in a kurta and lungi. In another photo, Suraj Nambiar ties the taali (similar to mangalsutra) around her neck, while the couple is showered with flowers. In one photo, the couple share a tight hug after the rituals.

Manmeet Singh shared photos with the caption, “The south Indian bride!” Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of ‘Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!’

Check out the photos and videos here:

Mandira Bedi had shared photos with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and wrote in the caption, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.” Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others shared photos from the celebrations.

Mouni and Suraj have been dating since 2019. While Mouni Roy is yet to make a statement about her wedding, earlier this week, she thanked photographers in Mumbai as they congratulated her. Mouni had celebrated her bachelorette in December last year, in Goa.