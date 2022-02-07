Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s white honeymoon in Kashmir, see their dreamy photos

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have chosen the snowcapped Kashmir as their honeymoon destination, and the couple’s phots from the picturesque valley are only leaving fans wanting to pack their bags too.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot at fun-filled wedding in Goa last month in the presence of several television stars. Soon after, the two arrived in Kashmir to enjoy a vacation. Mouni has been sharing several clicks and videos from her Kashmir getaway on Instagram, and they are too dreamy to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On Monday, she posted some pictures of herself holding a book, and in the backdrop of snow. In the caption she wrote, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.”

Previously, she had shared clicks with Suraj too, tagging them are ‘SunMoon-ing’. In one of the posts in her Instagram stories, she shared that Suraj stole her jumper!

Mouni and Suraj dated for sometime before tying the knot on January 27 in both Bengali and Malayali rituals. Actors like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and Meet Brothers were among those who became part of the celebrations.

Also read | Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed in emotional video from her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar

The couple also threw a poolside party for their friends post the wedding. They had a griha pravesh too. Mouni shared a lot of photos and videos of all the memorable moments.