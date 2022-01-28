First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar is everything bright and sunny

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have started their happily-ever-after journey. In the first photo that we got to see post their wedding on Thursday, the couple looked happy and glowing. Music composer duo Meet Brothers, who happen to be Mouni’s good friends, took to Instagram to share a click of themselves and the newlyweds at a pool party hosted after their wedding festivities.

While Mouni wore a green shimmery attire, Suraj kept it casual in a printed shirt. They struck a pose with Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh. Aamna Sharif and other celebrities also shared pictures from the pool party.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a Malayali wedding on January 27 in Goa. They followed it up with a Bengali wedding. Mouni’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.

Mouni shared the first picture of herself and Suraj, calling him her “Everything.” She also posted clicks from the marriage with the caption, “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22.”

Mouni Roy’s friends including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Aamna Sharif and others attended the marriage ceremonies. They also flooded their social media handles with several photos and videos from the ceremonies.