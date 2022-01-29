Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar dance on ‘Rowdy Baby’ on sangeet, Naagin actor grooves on ‘Desi Girl’. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar had their Sangeet ceremony on Friday, a day after their wedding. The couple took the wedding vows following the Malayali and Bengali traditions on January 27. They looked gorgeous together as they performed on their sangeet and kissed each other as they cut their wedding cake.

Several videos and photos of Mouni’s sangeet ceremony surfaced online. Arjun Bijlani, a close friend of the Naagin actor, posted many videos on his Instagram account. He danced with Mouni’s other friends, Rahul Shetty, Pratik Utekar and Manmeet from the Meet Brothers on “Mahi Ve” from Kal Ho Na Ho. The new bride joined them in the performance and grooved on “Desi Girl”. Choreographer Rahul Shetty got emotional during his special performance for the actor.

The newlyweds stole the show as they danced on “Rowdy Baby” from the movie Maari 2. Mouni also danced on Kailash Kher’s soulful rendition “Teri Deewani”. Aashka Goradia, who also attended the Sangeet ceremony, was seen dancing with her husband Brent Goble. Mandira Bedi hosted the evening.

Mouni also thanked choreographers and her friends, Pratik and Rahul for making her sangeet happen. “Both of them missed work just to make this sangeet happen. At one point I was like this is not going to happen, everyone is out of town, or in different countries. But both of them assured me this will happen. From coordinating with my crazy friends to editing the songs, these two have done it all.”

Later, a video of Mouni and Suraj kissing before they cut their wedding cake was shared by Arjun on social media. For the occasion, Mouni opted for a golden sequenced lehenga and Suraj was seen in a blue sherwani.

Sharing pictures from her Malayali wedding Mouni had written, “I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.”