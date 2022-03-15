scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre get emotional on hearing the story of vegetable seller’s son. Watch

Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D'Souza judged dance reality show, DID Lil Masters premiered on Zee TV on March 12.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 1:39:11 pm
Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre on the sets of DID lil Masters.

Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre recently got emotional on ZEE TV’s latest dance reality show, DID Lil Masters. They were seen in tears as a contestant narrated the story about his father, a vegetable seller, lost his source of income during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Mouni shared a promo of the show on Instagram where contestant Anand Kumar is seen dancing on the song “Mann Bharya”. Later, he expresses how he was often asked, “Tere papa sabzi bechte hain? (You father sells vegetables?)” His father shared how it became difficult for him to make the ends meet during the lockdown. As the kid wiped his tears, Sonali noticed how children keep everything deep inside them when their parents go through tough times.

Also read |Sonali Bendre on feeling insecure about how she looks after cancer battle: 'I tell myself — that's not the only thing'

 

Mouni said how she found Anand’s performance ‘real’ as he expressed whatever he was feeling through his dance. She shared the video with the caption, “Dance ek zariya hai apne jazbaaton ko bayaan karne ka, aur #AnandKumar ka yeh performance unki zindagi ke baare mein bahut kuch keh gaya (Dance is a medium to express your feelings and Anand Kumar’s performance said a lot about his life).”

The channel also shared another promo of the show where Sonali Bendre is seen fighting back tears as she talked to the mother of a contestant who wants her son to have a good life despite his circumstances.

Also read |Mouni Roy's Bengali wedding is all things beautiful. See photos, videos

 

So, the actor tells her, “I want Sagar to be on DID Lil Master, among talented and creative people.” And, when the mother says, “Mera bachcha aapke bharose hai, aur DID manch ke bharose hai (Now my son is your and DID stage’s responsibility),” Sonali assures her, “Mere bharose hai (He is my responsibility).”

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza is also a judge on DID Li’l Masters Season 5. The show premiered on Zee TV on March 12.

