Mouni Roy shares stunning new photos from sangeet night:  ‘Dancing to the beat of my heart’

Small screen star and film actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Since then, the actor has been sharing sneak-peeks from her big celebration. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to post new photos from her sangeet night. As she twirled in her golden lehenga, the actor wrote she danced to the beat of her heart.

Sharing another set of photos, Mouni Roy wrote, “Stars & my loon moon ” and “Sun, moon & the stars.. संगीत.” She even used the hashtag ‘fav soiree’, hinting that she had the most fun on her sangeet night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier several videos and photos of Mouni Roy’s sangeet ceremony surfaced online. She and husband Suraj Nambiar stole the show as they danced on “Rowdy Baby” from the movie Maari 2. Mouni also danced on Kailash Kher’s soulful rendition “Teri Deewani”. Aashka Goradia, who attended the ceremony, was seen dancing with her husband Brent Goble. Mandira Bedi hosted the evening.

Even Arjun Bijlani, a close friend of the Naagin actor, posted a number of videos on his Instagram account. He danced with Mouni’s other friends, Rahul Shetty, Pratik Utekar and Manmeet from the Meet Brothers on “Mahi Ve” from Kal Ho Na Ho. The new bride joined them in the performance and grooved on “Desi Girl”.

The newlyweds also cut their wedding cake at the sangeet night. A video of Mouni and Suraj kissing before they cut the cake was shared by Arjun on social media. For the occasion, Mouni had opted for a golden sequenced lehenga and Suraj was seen in a blue sherwani.

The couple is said to be dating since 2019 and got married as per Malayali and Bengali traditions.