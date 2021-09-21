Mouni Roy shares photos with Madhuri Dixit from Dance Deewane 3 sets: ‘Last evening was lit’

September 21, 2021 7:11:49 pm
Television actor Mouni Roy and singer Jubin Nautiyal are all set to grace dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The duo will be promoting their upcoming music video “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai” on the Colors show.
Mouni on Tuesday shared photos from the shoot of the Dance Deewane 3 episode, where she can be seen posing with Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia, Jubin Nautiyal and Pratik Utekar. Madhuri and Mouni looked resplendent in their respective sarees, earning much praise from their fans.
Mouni captioned her post, “Last evening was 🔥With em beautiful beams!”
Mouni Roy shared more photos of herself with Madhuri Dixit, Pratik Utekar and Jubin Nautiyal on her Instagram story. She captioned the photo with Pratik and Jubin, “With them cuties!” Posting a photo with Jubin, Mouni wrote, “My fav!”
Mouni Roy on Tuesday also teased her upcoming video with Jubin Nautiyal. Titled “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai”, it will be released on September 25. Sharing a still from the music video, Mouni wrote, “Your wait is finally over! #DilGaltiKarBaithaHai will be releasing on 25th September 2021. Stay Tuned!”
