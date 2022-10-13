Mouni Roy prepares for her first Karwa Chauth, Ankita Lokhande is looking forward to gifts from husband Vicky Jain

It’s the festival of Karwa Chauth and just like many women across the country, women of the tinsel town are also celebrating the festival. TV actor Ankita Lokhande will be keeping a ‘nirjala (without drinking water)’ fast for the first time for husband Vicky Jain. It is also the first Karwa Chauth of Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya and Mouni Roy. Actor Kajal Aggarwal is also observing the Kawa Chauth fast on Thursday.

Kajal posted pictures of her henna-adorned hands on social media. Along with the pictures, she used the hashtag ‘KarwaChauthThings’. Shradha Arya too shared a video where she looked quite excited for her first Karwa Chauth. In the video, she danced while flaunting the henna on her hands. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Unfiltered Moments Of Joy! ❤️🧿 #karwachauth.”

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot in December last year, has plans of hosting guests at her home on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. She is also excited about the gifts her husband Vicky Jain has planned for her on the festival. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that she used to keep the fast even when she was not married but this will be her fast where she will not be drinking water too.

“This time I am really hoping to do it with devotion. I hope I will be able to keep a nirjala fast. Vicky has promised me gifts. I am looking forward to those,” she told the publication. For the festival, Ankita has chosen a bright red lehenga which she will be wearing at the evening festivities at her home. She will be joined by Shraddha, Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy for the festivities at her house.

Mouni Roy also shared pictures of her henna-adorned hands and wrote, “Firsts are always special…♥️ Happy Karwa Chauth beauties 🔱🔆.”

Actor Maniesh Paul thanked his wife for fasting for him as he wrote on Instagram, “It’s not just keeping a fast but keeping it for 16 karwa chauths in a row and that also for a man who troubles you so much😜😜 (sometimes) tum mere liye fast rakhti ho aur main tumhaare aage fast fast khaata hoon😂😂😂 @sanyuktap thank you…love you to the moon and back🤗🤗❤️ More power to all the ladies fasting today across the world🙏🏼🙏🏼 Happy karwa chauth.”

Women in India celebrate Karwa Chauth for their husband’s longevity and safety.