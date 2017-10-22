Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina make a happy couple and these pictures are proof

Follow Us:
Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy time and again have proved to be a couple strong enough to stay together through thick and thin. The actors celebrated their Diwali together with their close family and friends, giving us couple goals.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: October 22, 2017 10:08:59 am
Mouni Roy, who has never failed to give us fashion goals with her stunning pictures, had the best Diwali celebration ever. The actor spent the auspicious day with her longtime beau and television actor Mohit Raina and his family. While the actor stayed away from posting any pictures of them together, Mohit Raina shared some pictures which is proof the two are going strong as a couple, despite the breakup rumours.

In one of the pictures, the two have held their hands and while Mohit is looking into the camera, Mouni looks lost in Mohit, and that is super adorable. Mouni and Mohit have not confessed their relationship but the rumours of them seeing each other have been strong since the two appeared in Colors TV’s mythological series, Devo ke Dev… Mahadev.

Recently, amid all the speculations about their breakup, Mohit’s wish for Mouni on her birthday had put an end to the rumours.

On the work front, both the actors are busy with their projects. While Mouni is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, Mohit is busy prepping up for his TV show Battle of Sangria.

Check out their pictures:

Mouni has wrapped the shooting for Gold. The film directed by Reema Kagti is slated for release on August 15, 2018.

