WATCH | Mouni Roy grooves to ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’, leaves Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha impressed

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has always had a strong social media game. Be it her beach selfies, or her vacation photos, Mouni has always been on point with her Instagram posts and reels. So when Mouni posted a reel on Tuesday evening, she left her fans asking for more.

Mouni posted a dance video while she was in the midst of a shoot as she grooved to “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar.” She posted it with a caption that read, “Lover of the classics.. ♠️ #WhenInWaitingForTheShot.” The post left her admirers in a frenzy, with many of them dropping heart and fire emojis. While Vikrant Massey liked the video, Mouni’s close friend and Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha enjoyed the video as well and wrote “Too good” in the comments section.

Earlier today, Mouni had shared a set of photos on her profile in her athleisure look. “🎥 🤍🤩 #grateful #thankful #blessed #work #work #work” she shared in the caption.

On the work front, Mouni was recently seen in the music video “Baithe Baithe” alongside Angad Bedi.

She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni.